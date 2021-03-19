Plans for new medical surgery to the rear of Naas pharmacy

There are proposals for a new medical surgery in Naas.

A planning application has been submitted on the matter to Kildare County Council this week by Naas-based Lampest Limited.

The plans include the construction of a 13 square metre extension to the rear of the existing Fairgreen Pharmacy.

Permission is also being sought for the change of the office element of the structure from office to medical surgery.

Planning documents also refer to retaining the façade of the Pharmacy incorporating the existing sheltered porch into the proposed development.

The estimated construction value of the proposed project is in the region of €20,000, according to Construction Information Service.