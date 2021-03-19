'Man drove into ex-wife's house wall' - Naas court told

A woman told Naas District Court on March 10 that her ex-husband had driven into a garden wall at her property, knocking a part of it down.

The woman told a family law hearing that they have a nine year old child.

She said she did not see him driving into the wall but his vehicle was damaged.

She claimed that he is constantly threatening her and she had received messages threatening to kill her.

She also said she had been pushed by him in front of the child when he was drunk.

She also claimed that he had taken a key and tried to enter the house recently.

Judge Desmond Zaidan granted an application for an interim protection order and adjourned the case to June 15.