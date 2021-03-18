New book by Naas author Michelle Henning helps with baby health

If you want to find out how to prevent your baby from having chronic diseases, a Naas woman has co-produced a book with many of the answers.

When lifelong asthma, eczema, and allergy sufferers Michelle Henning, a certified nutrition and health coach, and her husband, Dr Victor Henning, decided to start a family, they were well aware that half of all babies born today will develop allergies, and up to a third will become asthmatic or suffer from eczema.

Michelle grew up in Naas and went to St Mary’s College. Her parents, Hugh and Doreen Phelan had a restaurant and a fish shop in the town.

“My father was a chef and worked locally in The Naas Court Hotel and some other restaurants in the town. It’s from him that I developed my love of food. I walked freely in and out of the kitchen where he worked like it was my living room,” said Michelle.

Her interest in the subject was sparked when her mum was affected and developed a serious chronic health condition — after part of the public water supply in the town became contaminated in 1991.

Michelle studied nutritional therapy in the Irish Institute of Nutrition & Health, Bray, before taking a detour to become a singer and perform at festivals like Oxegen and Electric Picnic with fellow Naas musicians Mark Dudley, Diarmuid Lally, and John Rigney. She also performed on the Late Late Show once.

She met husband Victor when he attended the Dublin Web Summit.

He was a founder of a science start up enterprise and she moved to London to be with him and she resumed her studies in nutrition.

“Between Victor and me, we suffer from pretty much every chronic condition you can imagine: various food and environmental allergies, asthma, eczema, and autoimmune issues.

So when we decided to try for a baby, we poured ourselves into researching what we might do to lower our baby’s risk of these chronic illnesses.”

Michelle added: “I had the nutrition background from IINH, and Victor (an award winning scientist) had just completed a PhD on the role of emotions in decision-making, had co-authored chapters in statistics textbooks and published in leading academic journals.

“We systematically combed PubMed, the medical database, for studies that showed any link between nutrition, lifestyle, environmental factors, and children’s risk of developing asthma, eczema, and allergies. What we found was that — by making relatively simple changes to your diet and lifestyle — you can reduce a child’s risk for these conditions significantly, perhaps by as much as 80-90 per cent.” Their book Grow Healthy Babies: The Evidence-Based Guide to a Healthy Pregnancy and Reducing Your Child’s Risk of Asthma, Eczema, and Allergies, is the effective sharing by the couple of all of the information.

They have effectively distilled the latest medical evidence into a practical, easy to read guide that provides expecting parents with clear and simple steps to lower a baby’s risk of developing a chronic condition by up to 90%.

With the goal of empowering parents-to-be or those planning to get pregnant with information about simple choices that improve their health and their child’s health, they cover a multitude of topics.

These include making a difference by choices made during after pregnancy to shape your baby’s health for life; the development of a baby’s immune system and how it can be strengthened to prevent chronic illness ; the role of friendly bacteria in the health of the mother and baby; food choices and supplements; how environmental factors and certain household products can trigger chronic disease, how to choose healthier alternatives and how birth choices and breastfeeding can influence your baby’s long-term health.

For more information, visit www.growhealthybabies.com.