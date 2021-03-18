Kildare CMWS install defibrilator at landmark building in Kildare town
Ready for use when needed
Some members of the committee
Kildare CMWS committee members gathered (socially distanced) at the launch of their defibrilator unit, which was fixed to the outside of the building recently.
The CMWS defibrilator is registered with the national ambulance service. The building eir code is R51WN51. The cabinet is opened by pressing C and rotating the knob to the left. The unit is monitored by the building CCTV system.
