Speeding driver tested positive for cocaine
Naas Policing Unit
Tested positive for cocaine. Photo courtesy of Garda twitter account
A driver, who was caught speeding by Naas gardai, was later found to have cocaine in his system.
The motorist was recorded travelling at 85kph in a 50kph zone and was stopped by gardaí. After a positive drugs test, they were arrested. Court proceedings are to follow.
Naas Roads Policing Unit detected this motorist travelling at 85kph in a 50kph zone. They then proceeded to test positive for cocaine. The driver was arrested, proceedings to follow. #ArriveAlive #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/hZ1lWya5FX— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 18, 2021
