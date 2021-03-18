Over 100kph over speed limit: Driver nabbed travelling at 208kph in 100kph zone in Kildare

A driver was arrested after they were detected traveling over 100kph over the speed limit in County Kildare. 

While carrying out speed checks, Naas Roads Policing Unit recorded the motorist driving at 208kph in a 100kph zone. Court proceedings are due to follow. 