Kildare sees dramatic drop in almost all crimes during Covid-19 pandemic

A dramatic drop in crime rates across Kildare continued during the final months of 2020, according to local Garda figures.

Covid-19 restrictions between October and December have helped to make communities safer in an unprecedented way.

Only aggravated burglaries, fatal collisions, interfering with vehicles and resisting arrest saw an increase in over 20 categories featured.

In figures presented to a recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, gardaí said aggravated burglaries saw an increase in the Division from four in Q4 2019 to five in Q4 2020.

Burglaries dropped by over 60% from 273 to 104 during the period while muggings also fell by over half from seven to three.

Thefts from vehicles fell 18% from 84 to 69 while robberies in shops reduced from 190 to 142.

Theft of bicycles dropped by around two thirds from 32 to 12 while the unauthorised taking of vehicles saw a slide from 35 to 20.

Overall, property crime saw a 43% decrease from 835 incidents to just 472 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In the area of road traffic incidents, all categories were down except for fatal collisions which saw two during Q4 2020 compred to one in the same period in 2019.

In Crimes Against the Person, the offence of assaulting, obstructing or resisting arrest by a garda saw an increase from five to six.

Assaults causing harm were down 28% from 47 to 34 while minor assault reduced by 12% from 112 to 99.