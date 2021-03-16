People urged to support a very different Daffodil Day this year

Pat Murphy is a Daffodil Day organiser in Kildare Town. Pat and his late partner Paul Robinson started collecting for Daffodil Day in 2007, when Paul was diagnosed with CLL, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia.

Paul was monitored for a number of years in Tallaght Hospital. He continued working and enjoying life.

But in 2012 he started to get more tired than usual and he looked pale, this was when Paul started on Chemotherapy. He had six months of chemo which was hard. Paul was told to take early retirement as he was at risk of infections. When Paul gave up work, he was conscious he needed to keep himself busy.

"He said he wanted to give something back to the Irish Cancer Society as he would say they were always good to him and the Irish Health service was second to none,’’ Pat said.

Paul enquired about organising a coffee morning on Daffodil Day to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society.

"Paul got stuck into it. Making posters and talking to businesspeople around the town looking for prizes for a raffle, and my god were we surprised with the response we got as they were more than happy to support us.’’

On Daffodil day that year Paul and Pat organised a sponsored walk to St Brigid’s Well in Kildare Town.

"I will never forget that morning the wind and rain was unnatural, and we thought we will be doing this by ourselves with about a hundred Daffodils to plant. But to our surprise about fifty people turned up. So, we let off balloons and started walking. But the rain and wind stopped, and we all planted the Daffodils in memory of our loved ones.’’

From that year on, Paul and Pat collected for Daffodil Day and every year got bigger and better.

"Paul would start talking to people in the town from November looking for prizes for the Raffle. The day would start at 8.30 and go right through to five or six o’clock in the evening. Paul roped in some local musicians and singers on the day and all these people volunteered their time,’’ Pat said.

Pat particularly wants to mention the people of Kildare for their continued generosity.

"The people of Kildare are really fantastic. They dig deep in to their pockets. Every year the shops and businesses are amazing. From the first year that we started knocking on doors, they have supported us.’’

Pat and Paul had their Civil Partnership in July 2012 and when marriage equality came in, they got married in November 2018.

Paul also became an Irish Citizen in 2018 and that same year he was voted Person of the Year in Kildare Town for all his hard work.

Sadly, Paul Passed away on the 8th of June 2019.

"Daffodil Day was a struggle for him that year as he had just come out of Hospital, but he wanted to do it. I think he knew it was going to be his last one.

"Life is different for me now, Paul and I were together 26 years and we had a great life. Paul always tried to stay positive for himself and for me. He would always say life is for living, and Paul did live his life.’’

Pat is urging people in Kildare to get behind a very different Daffodil Day this year, with street sales and traditional fundraising events not possible because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Given the current public health restrictions, the flagship fundraiser is unable to go ahead with its usual street sales of fresh daffodils or daffodil pins. Instead, people are being encouraged to host virtual fundraisers and collections, purchase items from the online shop, or donate to mark the day, on March 26.