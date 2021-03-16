An Post insists there are "no general delays" in deliveries across Kildare

An Post has insisted there are no "general delays" in the delivery of letters and parcels across Kildare despite operating the postal service in the midst of a pandemic.

The state mail service was responding to a query from the Leinster Leader who was contacted by a number of readers who experienced delays of longer than one or two days of items being delivered within the county.

However An Post said that there may be some delays from time to time due to the realities of staff working within Covid-19 restrictions - but there are no widespread delays.

A spokesman said: "An Post has been dealing with the reality of operating during the pandemic and has been successful in maintaining a high level of service despite the various measures we have had to put in place throughout our post and parcel network.

"These include our staff working within the limits of social distancing, also measures like working split shifts and staggered start times in our mail offices and large mail centres.

"Certainly some items can take slightly longer than normal but then these are not normal times.

"But there is no widespread or general delay to mail."