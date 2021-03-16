Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, March 16

The death has occurred of James (Jim Joe) Dowling

The Meadow, Newtown Donore, Kildare



Predeceased by his Mam and Dad. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Warren, Cillian and Luke and their wives and partners Eva, Hollie and Hazel, Grandchildren Freya, Bradley, Georgia, Zara and Brandon, brother Frank, sisters Anne-Marie, Bernadette, Gabrial and Jacinta, mother in law May, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May James Rest In Peace.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Friday morning to arrive at The Church of The Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live-streamed on the Farewell friends Facebook page

www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming/

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James McWey

Kildare Town, Kildare



James McWey,Ulster Lodge, Frenchfurze Road, Kildare Town, March 14th 2021, peacefully at Naas Hospital. Predeceased by his Wife Margaret, son Ronan and brother Michael.

Will be sadly missed by his daughter Lesley, sons Edward, Daragh & Julian, sisters Elizabeth, Mary & Joan, brother Des, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, his beloved grandchildren Shona, Cathal, Lauren and Jack, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of dear friends.

May James Rest In Peace.

Removal from Abbey View Funeral Home at 2.15pm on Wednesday, 17th March.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines a Private Family Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday (March 17th) at 2.30 in St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare (Max 10 people) followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Neighbours and friends are welcome to line the route to Church & Cemetery while following Social Distancing Guidelines.

James' Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/

Those wishing to leave a message may do so on the Condolence Section below.

The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Shea (née Keating)

Lohar, Waterville, Kerry / Dunlavin, Kildare



Mary O'Shea (née Keating), Lohar, Waterville, Co. Kerry, formerly of Usk, Dunlavin, Co. Kildare. Mary passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Patie) O'Shea, brothers Joe and Gerald and sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by her children Patrick, Bernadette, Kerry, Crohan and Jacquline, sister Greta, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandson.

May Mary Rest In Peace

In accordance with HSE Guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral Mass for Mary will take place on Thursday, March 18th, at 11:00 a.m., in St., Finian's Church, Waterville, with burial afterwards in Dromod Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be live streamed via the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/waterville

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but are unable to do so due to the current restrictions, please leave a message of condolence in the 'condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Joe Whelan

Main Street, Monasterevin, Kildare / Timahoe, Laois



Formerly of Garryglass, Timahoe, Co. Laois. Predeceased by his mother Catherine, father Neddie, step sister Leisha, step brothers Paddy, Mick, Johnny, Jimmy and Andy. Beloved husband of Nuala. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Mary, step sister Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, extended family, relavtives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Requiem mass on Wednesday, 17th March, at 2pm in St Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin. Interment afterwards in Raheen Cemetery, Geashill, Co. Offaly. Mass can be viewed on www.monasterevinparish.ie. If you would like send condolences please do so on the link below or send on in the traditional manner.

The death has occurred of Dickie Doherty

Castleroe West, Maganey, Kildare



Predeceased by his sister Janette, brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Anna, father Sean, brother John, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law,nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY DICKIE REST IN PEACE





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Jeffrey (Henry) Robinson

Kilrainey House, Kilrainy, Broadford, Kildare



Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his parents Jeff and Maureen. Forever loved and sadly missed by his loving sisters Fay, Colleen and Regina, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

May Jeffrey Rest in Peace.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Monday at 12 o'clock in St Brigid's Church, Clocherinkoe, followed by burial in Kilrainy Cemetery. Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. You can take part in Jeffrey's Funeral Mass via the following link:

https://youtu.be/ALCPZN-oP3M

The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.