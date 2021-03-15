Some people reporting neighbours to gardaí for Level 5 breaches - Kildare policing meeting hears

There are signs among the general public that the current Covid-19 lockdown is having a major impact, the latest quarterly meeting of the Kildare Joint Policing Committee (JPC) heard.

Supt Oliver Henry of Naas Garda Station said he believed that members of the public were a lot more frustrated with the current Level 5 restrictions compared to previously.

He told a recent meeting held online that the measures were having a significant impact on public morale in general.

He also said that there was an increase in phone calls from people to complain about neighbours who they claimed were carrying out non essential works on their homes or gardens.

The senior garda added that officers were “trying to give people a break” at checkpoints if they offered reasonable excuses for travelling outside 5km limits but he said that on some occasions there were “egregious beaches” of the restrictions.

Cllr Chris Pender said he knew of situations were some residents were recording videos of children playing to prove that households were mixing and he added that this practice created a lot of difficulties in terms of privacy and data protection.

Senator Fiona O’Loughlin said it was disappointing to see breaches of Covid-19 restrictions given that gardaí were putting so much work into policing them.

Addressing the separate issue of knife crime, Supt Henry said that there were very few incidences of this type of offence in the Kildare Division.

He also added that there was no significant increase in knife crime during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

He said there had been an increase in officers stopping and searching people, but this had not resulted in an increase in cases of possession of knives.

On the matter of drugs, Supt Oliver said there had been significant detections in the Kildare Division. He added: “Hopefully this will continue.”

He told JPC members that drug activity such as the organising of deals was taking place online on social media accounts.