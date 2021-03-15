Electric charging point needed in Johnstown

There has been a call for an electric vehicle charging point in Johnstown, Naas.

Naas Mayor Fintan Brett asked Kildare County Council if it has any plans to install an EV point in the village.

Read more County Kildare news

According to Kildare County Council it is currently engaging with “relevant stakeholders” about the installation, maintenance and upgrade of EV charging points across the county “with consideration to be given to future proofing EV points and cost analysis” - including continued upgrade work and maintenance.