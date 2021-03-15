BREAKING: Garda search in Naas followed by arrest of man in connection with invoice fraud investigation

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have arrested a man, aged in his 20s, today after a search was conducted in the Naas area.

He was arrested in relation to the ongoing investigation under Operation SKEIN and is currently detained at Irishtown Garda station under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Operation SKEIN is an investigation into international BEC (Business Email Compromise) /Invoice re-direct fraud being committed form Ireland and the laundering of the proceeds through accounts here.

A statement from the Garda Press Office said: "This arrest the 15th arrest as part of this operation.

"Investigations are ongoing."