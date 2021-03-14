Motoring: The new Opel Crossland arrives in Ireland

The dashing new Opel Crossland has arrived in Opel Dealerships across Ireland. Crisp and compact on the outside, spacious and versatile on the inside, the new Crossland is the first in the range to adopt the Opel brand’s unmistakeable new Vizor front face signature.

A replacement to the popular predecessor Crossland X, which has won legions of fans Europe-wide, the newly restyled Opel Crossland gains extra comfort and technology equipment and features an improved chassis. It retails in Ireland from €22,395, plus dealer delivery related charges.

James Brooks, managing director at Leeson Motors, Irish importer of Opel, said: “The new Crossland of course retains all the key ingredients the Crossland X predecessor model had, that made it such a success for Irish buyers. Comfortable, practical, spacious, keenly priced and powered by efficient engines, our new Crossland model now brings to market the stand-out, new Opel front style signature and a smart new rear finish. Many more comfort and safety features have been added, to offer a really attractive package for drivers looking for the perfect compact family crossover with SUV looks.”

He continued: “The arrival of the all-new Crossland heralds the start of a complete rejuvenation of the Opel model line-up in 2021. We look forward to 2021 with confidence, on the foot of a strong January performance, with the excellent new Crossland now in our stable, and in anticipation of all-new Mokka, an electrified Zafira-e Life, our first all-electric light commercial vehicle, the new Vivaro-e, just crowned International Van of the Year 2021, and many more new model unveilings to follow this year.”

Available in seven different body colours and in SC, SRI and a range-topping Elite trim, the new Crossland is powered by a choice of a 1.2 83bhp stop start petrol (134g CO2 WLTP) 5-speed manual, a 1.2 130bhp turbo stop start petrol (138g CO2 WLTP) 6-speed automatic, a 1.5 110bhp turbo stop start diesel (120g CO2 WLTP) and a 1.5 120bhp turbo stop start diesel (131g CO2 WLTP).

The new Crossland features the all-new Opel Vizor front face, which extends in one single sweep across the front of the vehicle, integrating both the grille and headlights, punctuated proudly in the centre with the Opel brand’s legendary lightning-flash emblem. A hallmark signature of all new Opel models to come, the front Vizor face is married to an equally strong rear visual identity featuring a new, high gloss black tailgate panel housing the Opel logo and book-ended with stylish rear lights.

With prices starting from €22,395 plus dealer delivery related charges, standard equipment from level one SC includes hill start assist, cruise control with speed limiter, lane departure warning, enhanced traffic sign recognition, six airbags, leather steering wheel, manual air conditioning, rain sensing windscreen, automatic lights, 7” touchscreen with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, DAB radio, USB connectivity and 12-volt socket.

Sporty trim

The sporty SRI trim, from €23,895 plus delivery, is packed with features over the SC trim, to include park assist front and rear, rear view camera, AGR driver’s seat, 8-way driver seat adjustment with driver seat cushion extension and lumbar support, ambient white LED cabin lighting, driver’s armrest, half-leather effect upholstery trim, a painted two-tone roof, tinted rear privacy windows, silver skid plates, 16” alloy wheels and LED front fog lamps.

The range topping Elite trim, from €25,395 plus delivery, is the ultimate in luxury. Standard equipment over the SRI trim, includes leather upholstery, AGR driver’s seat and passenger seat, eight-way passenger seat adjustment with seat cushion extension and lumbar support, heated front seats, heated leather steering wheel, electronic dual zone climate control, an upgraded central console with lidded storage, sliding split folding rear seats with armrest, a 3.52 colour driver instrument display, a rear 12-volt socket and 16” alloy wheel upgrade.

The new Crossland has now arrived at Opel dealerships. Contact Fitzpatrick’s Opel in Naas on 045 875800.