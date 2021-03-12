Prosperous man receives custody term for drug possession

A man found in possession of drugs was given a nine months custody term by Judge Desmond Zaidan at Naas District Court on March 3.

Davin Casey, 28, whose address was given as 20 Anne Street, Prosperous, was prosecuted for possessing €1410 worth of cannabis at 84 Anne Street, Prosperous, on June 27, 2018.

He was also prosecuted on other allegations - a breach of the Public Order Act on April 20, 2019 at Anne Street; theft of grocery items from the Londis store in Prosperous on December 28, 2019 and possession of a drug for personal use on September 13, 2018 at Anne Street.

These were taken into consideration by the judge.

The court heard that the defendant had a number of previous convictions.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly said the defendant has a placement set up at a treatment centre and he had been in care for a period at 14 years of age.

He said he is addicted to substances and wasn’t making money from drugs.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the defendant has an issue with drug abuse and on a previous court appearance he couldn’t stay awake.

Sgt Kelly described him as being in the “middle to low” range of offenders.

Imposing the term, Judge Zaidan said he would fix bail at a low level to facilitate the treatment programme for the defendant.