Kildare gardai clamp down on speeding in Athgarvan

Several motorists were caught speeding near a montessori, creche and school in Athgarvan recently.

The Kildare Garda Division said the Naas Roads Policing Unit responded to an issue regarding speeding motorists in Athgarvan on a stretch of roadway where a creche and a montessori school leading to Athgarvan National School is located on the L2032.

"A large number of motorists were detected speeding on this roadway a 50kmh zone. All motorists will recieve a fine 80 Euros and 3 penalty points. Please slow down and drive with in speed limits. This will reduce collisions and save lives on our roads," said the gardai.