Gardaí looking for suspects after man hit with steel pipe and robbed

Gardaí are investigating a robbery from the person that took place in Tyrellstown area near Blanchardstown July 20, 2020.

The victim was walking home at around 11.30pm when during the course of a robbery, he was hit with either a steel rod or pipe and was threatened with a 6” knife, and was knocked to the ground.

The suspects are believed to have come from Tyrellstown Playground at Park Boulevard.

During the struggle the victim managed to remove the mask of one the suspects. The two suspects then ran away along Park Boulevard towards Mount Eustace estate.

Description of suspect 1:

White with blue eyes. Short light brown hair with a receding hairline. Approx. 5’9’’ tall. Wearing a black hoodie and black face mask. Aged 30 -35 years. Square face. Eastern European accent.

Description of suspect 2:

White skin Approx. 6 feet tall. Aged late 20s. Black Hoodie and face mask. Eastern European accent.

Blanchardstown Garda Station are investigating: telephone: (01) 666 7000.