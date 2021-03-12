Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, March 12

The death has occurred of Mary Denagher

St. Brigid's Tce., Clane, Kildare



Denagher, Mary, St. Brigid's Tce., Clane, Co. Kildare, March 10th 2021, peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Mary. Those would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Sunday morning at 11.30am by clicking on the following link

https://www.claneparish.com

Mary will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Sunday morning at 11.15am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11.30am funeral mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, for those that would like to line the route in a socially distanced manner.

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interuptions or issues.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Little Way Cancer Support by clicking on the following link

http://www.little-way.org/donate/

The death has occurred of Eilis (Elizabeth) FULLAM

Naas, Kildare



Fullam (Naas, Co. Kildare) - Mar 10, 2021, (peacefully), in the loving care of The Little Sisters of the Poor, Sybil Hill, Dublin, in her 101st year, Eilis (Elizabeth); Deeply regretted by her sisters Burga (Monaghan) and Maura (Murray) and her many nieces and nephews across the generations together with her wider family and circle of friends. Pre-deceased by her brothers Peter, Jack, Rayme and Tom and her sister Ita (Dillon).

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/ or via the Naas Parish App under the Web Cam Folder on Saturday at 10am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Little Sisters of the Poor or to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

“May Eilis Rest in Peace”

The death has occurred of James (Seamus) Kenna

Ballyhagen, Carbury, Kildare



Unexpectedly, at home. Predeceased by his parents Brian and Rose, brothers Ned, Barney, Thomas, Paddy, John and Bill, sisters Mary, Rose and Julia. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Pattie, Kathleen and Lilly, brother Mick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Seamus Rest in Peace

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Saturday at 1.30pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in the Funeral Mass of Seamus on the Carbury Parish live web-cam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The Kenna family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

People can line the route from the house to the church with social distancing and adhering to government guidelines.

The death has occurred of Stephen Weldon

'Meadow Brook House', Moone, Kildare



Brother of the late Ann Kirwan and Dick Weldon. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen and loving father to P.J., Declan (who died in infancy), Brendan, Valerie, Gavin and Stephen. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm on Saturday afternoon (13th March) in The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Moone limited to 10 people. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on

https://narraghmoreandmoone.ie

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Joe Flynn

Grogan House, Athgarvan, Kildare / Ballycumber, Offaly



Late of Ballycumber, Co. Offaly. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, sons Joe and Mark, daughters Aoife and Helen, (and their partners and husbands Rowena, Diane and Fintan), grandchildren Jamie, Jake, Alex and Issey, brother Paddy, sisters Helena and Teresa, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Joe Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Mass will be lived streamed on www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam-1

Cremation afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Joe's cremation service will be available to view from 1pm at the following link

https://vimeo.com/event/153499