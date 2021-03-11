80 new jobs at Kildare's Manguard

Manguard Plus, which is based in Naas, has created 80 new jobs.

The company has won more than €5 million of new business in spite of Covid. One of the new clients is a multinational blue chip company, worth €3.7 million to the company.

"Manguard is experiencing rapid growth and is now the largest Irish owned security firm in the country with a turnover of some €35 Million," said the company.

They have also recently rolled out a brand new service in Laois, all the while expanding their nationwide service. It employs up to 1,300 people from offices in Naas, Cork, Waterford and Belfast. It also has offices in London and Chester in England.