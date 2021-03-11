Rathcoffey GAA launch online bingo

Rathcoffey GAA is launching online bingo in a bid to meet the ongoing costs of running the club.

The club said it has been finding it difficult during the lockdown to generate much needed funds for the continuance of their ongoing projects.

"Many of the fundraising events we organise on a regular basis had to be suspended, but the regular expenses in running the club, the repayments on development loans and other costs still have to be met," said a spokesperson.

"Rathcoffey Bingo has been a fantastic fundraiser for the club. We have held in-house bingo for thirty two years since 1988. We ran a very successful drive-in bingo last September. As it doesn’t seem likely that either of these events will recommence any time soon, now it’s time for online bingo."

Online bingo will commence on Monday, March 22 and continue each Monday night thereafter. There will be more than €2,350 in prizes each night with a roll-over jackpot. All information and purchase of books is available by visiting www.rathcoffey.gaa.ie