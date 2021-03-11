Will Kildare's dapper Denis Hynes (79) find love on First Dates Ireland tonight?

Naas resident, Denis Hynes (79) will appear on First Dates Ireland tonight.

Denis, who lost his wife Celia in 2019, is hoping to make a connection with his date, Marie (75) from Meath. Having overcome cancer of the colon, he looked after his wife for two years as she struggled with Alzheimers disease. Having known each other for 57 years, Denis misses her greatly.

Marie's husband passed away 11 years ago and she is also looking to meet someone new. Tune in tonight to see how they get on.

All Denis's neighbours at McAuley Place, Naas are eagerly awaiting the episode which airs at 9.30pm on RTE 2.