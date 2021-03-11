Proposals for 166 new Maynooth student apartments

Planning permission

Leinster Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Proposals for 166 new Maynooth student apartments

Maynooth University

The Society of the Divine Word, a registered chairty, has applied for planning permission to build 166 units of student accommodation in Maynooth.

The plans are proposed for a site opposite Maynooth National School on the Moyglare road.

There is already permission for a four storey site on land owned by Cairn Homes nearby. The proposal is for one three-storey block of  125 apartments and one three storey block  with 41 apartments. The applicants have already roperated two two-storey blocks of apartments with 30 in each for the last ten years. 

This planning application  was submitted on February 24 last and submissions are due by March 30. A decision is due by April 20.
 