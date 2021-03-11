Learner driver travelling at 197km/h in a 120 zone in Kildare

Photo courtesy of Garda twitter account

A learner driver was detected speeding on the M4 motorway in Kildare yesterday.

A qualified driver was also in the car but the driver was travelling 197km/h in a 120 zone. Court proceedings are to follow. 