Learner driver travelling at 197km/h in a 120 zone in Kildare
Photo courtesy of Garda twitter account
A learner driver was detected speeding on the M4 motorway in Kildare yesterday.
A qualified driver was also in the car but the driver was travelling 197km/h in a 120 zone. Court proceedings are to follow.
Naas RPU detected this Learner driver travelling at 197km/h in a 120 zone on the M4 yesterday.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 11, 2021
The learner driver was accompanied by a qualified driver who was also negligent on this occasion.
The driver was arrested and charged with Dangerous Driving and court is to follow. pic.twitter.com/pNdFbr5LUG
