Driver failed roadside drugs test at Kildare checkpoint

Facing 12 month driving ban

Photo courtesy of Garda twitter account

A driver who failed a road side drugs test was arrested by Naas Roads policing and is facing a year long driving ban.

Gardaí detected a strong smell of cannabis when they stopped the vehicle at a checkpoint. He was subsequently asked to take the test. 