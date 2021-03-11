Renewed call for inquiry into alleged Defence Forces Curragh Camp sex abuse

As the fall out from the Defence Forces Curragh Camp sex abuse claims rolls on, Kildare TD Patricia Ryan continues to call for an inquiry into the allegations.

The Sinn Fein TD last month said a whistleblower has contacted the Minister for Defence, the Taoiseach, the Secretary General of the Department of Defence and a number of Government TD’s with details of sexual abuse, some involving children, and had yet to receive a satisfactory response.

"He then contacted me, and the details of the complaints are horrific. I asked a parliamentary question of the Minister for Defence to see if he will establish an inquiry into allegations of systemic sexual abuse and the covering up of sexual abuse in the Curragh Camp. The Ministers reply left a lot to be desired," she said.

"He stated that the question is non-specific to the work of his Department. He also said that in so far as it relates to his policy brief or functions, any person having any knowledge of possible criminal activity should report it to An Garda Síochána who are the proper authority to investigate such matters."

She said: "I am urging anyone who has knowledge of abuse in the Curragh Camp or the wider Curragh area to contact their local Garda station. The perpetrators have been sheltered for too long. My office will work to assist the victims in telling their story and to finally get justice."

Since she raised the issue, she said that several other people have come forward with complaints.

Minister Simon Coveney has also urged anyone with information of alleged abuse at the Curragh Camp to contact the gardaí. He advised anyone who may have been subject to such abuse to seek professional help and guidance which is available from State agencies such as the HSE or from registered charities specialising in this area.

The Curragh Camp is the main training centre for the Defence Forces.