Minister should install prefabs at schools in Kildare if needed to cope with extra students

Senator Mark Wall recently sought a further update on additional secondary school places in Kildare South following continued representations from parents and students.

In a reply to a parliamentary question to Labour Party TD Duncan Smith, the Minister for Education Norma Foley once again stated that the Department is aware of increasing pressures and demand for additional post-primary school places including South Kildare.

The Minister’s reply went on to say that her Department are continuing to liaise with school patron bodies in the area in order to establish the exact number of applications and to sort out any duplications and other such issues.

The Minister also mentions the much needed new 1,000-pupil school at the Curragh which unfortunately is still at land negotiation stage.

Minister Foley also indicated that the brief for the major project for Cross and Passion College Kilcullen has also been increased to a 1,000 pupil school to cater for increased demographics.

Senator Wall said: "We have a clear and present need for additional school places in Kildare South.

"The much needed new school in the Curragh and the increase in the capacity for the extension to the Cross and Passion in Kilcullen are very welcome but they will not be ready in time to offer places to those that will need them in September of this year.

"The Minister must ensure that her Department conclude the discussions with the School Patrons in the quickest possible time to ensure that school places can be freed up urgently.

"If this is not forthcoming then the Minister needs to put additional, even temporary capacity into our existing schools in Kildare South to cater for the demand later this year.

"We are in unprecedented times, we cannot allow the worry of parent and most importantly their children to continue around them not having a conformed place for September.

"The Department and the Minister can stop this worry and I am calling on Minister Foley once again, to act on the provision of these school places urgently."