Criminal damage caused to car in Newbridge estate

Newbridge gardaí are investigating criminal damage to a car in the town on Monday evening.

The incident took place in the Walshestown Park area off the Athgarvan Road between 5.30pm and 6pm.

A number of people were seen in the area at the time and later left the scene.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a property in Walshestown Park, Newbridge, at approximately 5:45pm, Monday 8th March 2021.

"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."