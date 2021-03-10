Appeal after power tools stolen from premises in Carbury at weekend

A number of power tools were taken from a premises in the Carbury area last weekend.

A chainsaw, con saw and battery charger were missing following the incident which took place between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Officers at Carbury Garda Station are investigating.

The Garda Press Office said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of theft which occurred in Carbury, Co Kildare on the 5th March 2021.

"A number of items were taken from a premises.

"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing."