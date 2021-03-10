Garda alert over teenager (13) missing for nearly four days

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13 year old Hannah O’Brien.

Hannah was last seen in the Harbour Place area of Mullingar, at approximately 5:30pm on Saturday 6th March.

Hannah is described as being 5’ 4” in height, of slim build with long blonde hair.

It is not known what Hannah was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Hannah is asked to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station