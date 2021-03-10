Garda appeal after car stolen from outside home in Naas

A car was stolen from outside a home in the Sarto road area of Naas on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 7pm. 

An appeal has been launched to trace the 2008 registered black Volkswagen Jetta. 

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating the theft of a vehicle which occurred in Naas, Co Kildare on the 6th March 2021 at approximately 7:00pm.

"No arrests have been made.

"Investigations are ongoing."