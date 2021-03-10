PHOTOS: Locals receive vaccines at GP clinic in Clane

A number of patients received vaccines at at vaccination clinic in The Woods Surgery, Clane, Co Kildare on Saturday.

Mr Bernard Campbell who is 105, received his first Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine from his GP, Dr Michael Kennedy.



Ms Sarah Blackburne received her vaccine from GP Dr Clare O’Flynn.

Mr Desmond Marron of Marrons Pharmacy, Clane received his vaccine from Dr Michael Kennedy.



Mr John Brosnan received his shot from Dr Michael Kennedy.



Ms Maud Mullen after receiving her vaccine with Dr Paul Keating and Nurse Pauline Whistler.