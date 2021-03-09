Newbridge native included among portraits of pioneers unveiled at DCU for International Women's Day

Newbridge native Kathleen Lonsdale is included among a collection of commissioned portraits of five inspirational women from the world of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) unveiled at DCU last Monday to mark International Women's Day.

Pioneer

A DCU spokeswoman said that Kathleen Lonsdale is regarded as a pioneer in STEM by outstanding research work, scientific breakthroughs and her role in significant cultural and social change.

Created in collaboration with Accenture and Business to Arts, the portraits are in recognition of the ground-breaking work of Lonsdale as well as Beatrice Alice Hicks, Katherine Johnson, Dr Marie Maynard Daly and Kay McNulty.

Born in Newbridge in 1903, Ms Lonsdale was one of the first two women to be admitted as fellows to the Royal Society. She later became a Dame of the British Empire.

In her scientific career she developed several X-ray techniques for the study of crystal structure and was the first female Professor of Chemistry and Crystallography at University of London.

She was also an anti-war campaigner, writer, mother, and former inmate of Holloway Prison.

Last year, the Newbridge woman appeared on a new Irish stamp in The Irish Abroad series, themed around Irish people who left Ireland for economic, cultural and humanitarian reasons.