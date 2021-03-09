"Causing untold grief to families" - Bishops call for 25 mourners to be allowed at funerals

Bishops have called for the number of mourners to be increased to 25 as soon as there is an easing of Level 5 restrictions - expected in the first week in April.

The four Catholic Archbishops had a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin on February 19 to discuss the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the lives of people in the Catholic Church.

Speaking during their Spring Conference this week, the country's bishops also said that people’s freedom to worship publicly should be restored as soon as the current Level 5 restrictions begin to be eased.

They said that it is particularly painful for Christians to be deprived, for the second year running, of the public expression of faith during the most sacred time of Holy Week and Easter.

A statement added: "This is especially true given that it has been clearly demonstrated that church buildings are among the safest places for people to gather.

"We also re-emphasise that the ongoing severe restrictions on attendance at Funeral Masses (currently limited to ten) are causing untold grief to many families.

"We recognise that strong restrictions are necessary in times of grave threat to public health. However, such restrictions on personal freedom should be proportionate and for the shortest time possible. Consideration must also be given to people’s mental, spiritual and emotional wellbeing. For people of faith, gathering for worship is fundamental to their identity and to their spiritual lives."

The bishops have set out a number of requests of the Government:

* That the easing of restrictions from Level 5 should include the restoration of public worship, albeit in a safe and limited way. For people of faith not to be free to worship until regulations return to Level 2, whilst many other restrictions are eased, is seen as particularly distressing and unjust.

* That the number of mourners permitted at funeral services be increased, with immediate effect, noting that in Northern Ireland this number has not been reduced below 25. The current restriction places immense burdens on grieving families, compounding the pain of their loss.

The statement adds: "We encourage Catholics to make their views on these issues known to their own TDs and local representatives."

"We wish to remain responsive to public health messaging. For this reason we are recommending the postponement of the sacraments of First Holy Communion and Confirmation ceremonies for the time being.

"We continue to keep in prayer all who are suffering in this time of Covid, and all who contribute so much to their care."