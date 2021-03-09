Aldi did €30m business with local Kildare producers in 2020

Aldi Ireland today announced details of its continued significant contribution to County Kildare’s economy and the impact of its charity partnerships across the county.

In 2020, Aldi sourced €30m of locally produced food and drink from Kildare based suppliers. Aldi partners with 14 Kildare producers including long-term relationships with JZ Flowers International, Bird’s Eye Ireland, and Bord na Mona. Last year it began working with three new Kildare suppliers for the first time.

Aldi will boost its annual national spend on Irish food and drink by 17.5% in 2021 to €1BN, with further opportunities available to Kildare suppliers. Operating eight stores in Kildare, Aldi employs 600 full time staff, spending €10.4M on wages annually. It is seeking to recruit 92 new employees for its Kildare stores this year. Opportunities available include 49 permanent positions.

Aldi’s stores support multiple charities across Kildare at a local level. Each store is part of Aldi’s food waste reduction programme, with Aldi’s Kildare stores having donated almost 56,000 meals through FoodCloud to local charities.

Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with KWWSPCA, Ash Animal Rescue and Gheel Autism Services some of the many local charities that have availed of the €500 bursary grant in recent years.

Commenting Niall O’Connor, Group Managing Director, Aldi Ireland said: “Our goal is to make a positive impact in every local community that our stores serve. Our operations and stores contribute to businesses, communities and families right across Kildare.”

“We have invested €58M in our Kildare stores over the last number of years, while we sourced €30M of locally produced food and drink from Kildare based suppliers last year. Multiple local charities have also availed of our support through our FoodCloud partnership and Community Grants initiative.”