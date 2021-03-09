"I was in total shock" - Kildare woman watching Coronation Street finds out she won €250k in Lotto

A delighted Kildare woman has officially claimed €250,000 following her online win in the Lotto Plus 2 draw on Wednesday 24th February.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, admitted that she didn’t realise her good fortune immediately:

She said: “I saw that I had a notification from the National Lottery so I assumed it would be for a €5 or a €9 win.

"I was sitting down to watch Coronation Street and I just thought that I’d check it quickly but when I logged in, I couldn’t see any €5 or €9 wins in my account.

"It wasn’t until I looked at my online Lotto ticket that I realised just how much I had actually won! I was in total shock when I saw €250,000 – it still doesn’t seem real to be honest.”

The Kildare winner, who purchased her Quick Pick ticket at www.lottery.ie on the day of the draw, is now looking forward to normal life resuming and planning what she might do to celebrate:

“Looking after my family and paying bills is number one on the list but I really can’t wait to go on a holiday when things go back to normal – I am so looking forward to being able to relax on a beach in the sun.

"I know it will probably be a while before I can do that but let’s hope it might be soon!”

Meanwhile, Wednesday night’s (10th March) Lotto jackpot is set to roll to an estimated €7 million. The jackpot has been rolling since Saturday 30th January.