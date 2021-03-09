Covid-19 rates in Newbridge area nearly double the national average

Three towns in County Kildare had Covid-19 infection rates which were above the national average, according to the latest data.

The local electoral areas (LEA) of Newbridge, Kildare town and Maynooth have higher case numbers per head of population than most other areas around the country over a two week period.



The rate per 100,000 of the population nationwide was 201.2 cases for the two week period up to March 1.

Newbridge had 128 cases or a rate per 100,000 of the population of 360.7 - almost double the national average.

High levels

Also high was Kildare town LEA which had 85 cases or 330.7 per 100,000 population.

Another town above the national average was Maynooth which had 74 cases over two weeks or a rate of 248.9 per 100,000 population.

Next on the list was Celbridge with 39 cases or 180.3 per 100,000 population while Clane had 48 cases and 168.8 per 100,000.

Naas had 65 cases and a rate per 100,000 of 166.1 and Leixlip had 24 cases and a rate per 100,000 of 151.3.

The area in the county with the lowest level of infection was Athy with 38 cases or a rate per 100,000 of 143.2.

Data

The data is provided by the Covid-19 Dashboard site which is a collaboration between the HSE, Ordnance Survey Ireland, the All-Island Research Observatory, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the Central Statistics Office, the Health Intelligence Unit and the Department of Health.

Naas Hospital

Meanwhile, there were 10 confirmed Covid-19 patients at Naas General Hospital on Sunday night as well as six patients suspected of having the virus.

The first anniversary of the first case in Ireland was at the end of February.