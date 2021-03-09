Kildare hotel popular for weddings and short breaks is planning extension

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for a proposed extension to the Westgrove Hotel in Clane.

Documents lodged by LeMonde Holdings Limited are seeking planning approval for constructing a new extension to the third floor of the existing hotel.

The application states that the development will create new office space.

A value for the proposed works has not been listed in the planning documents on Construction Information Services.

Located close the both the M7 and the M4, the Westgrove Hotel is popular with tourists exploring Irelands Ancient East as well as visitors to events at Punchestown, Mondello, Kildare Village Outlet Centre and the Curragh.



The four-star hotel has 96 bedrooms including individually styled suites.

Facilities include the Conference Centre. Kirbys Private Dining Room restaurant, the Oak and Onyx bars as well as the Leisure Club and Spa Haven.

The Roof Terrace and Wedding Garden is popular with wedding couples.