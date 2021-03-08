Professor Eeva Leinonen appointed the next president of Maynooth University

Professor Eeva Leinonen has been announced as the incoming president of Maynooth University. She will take up her appointment on October 1, succeeding Professor Philip Nolan, who has led the north Kildare institution for the past 10 years.

The Finnish native has a background in linguistics and psychology. She has held the role of vice chancellor at Murdoch University, Perth, Australia, since 2016. She previously held roles at the University of Wollongong, New South Wales, and at King’s College, London.

Professor Leinonen said she was honoured to have the opportunity to lead the university in the next stage of its development.