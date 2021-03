Naas gardaí have arrested two drunk men in the town - one was walking in the centre of a roundabout.

A 28 year old was detained on February 27 at 10.25pm. He was found in the roundabout at The Maudlings, Naas.

A 42 year old was detailed at Blessington Road on an allegation of causing a disturbance at that location on March 1, shortly after 3pm.