Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, March 8

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) CURRAN

Market Green, Balbriggan, Dublin / Naas, Kildare



The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Curran late of Market Green, Balbriggan Co. Dublin and formerly Nass, Co Kildare.

(Peacefully) in Hamilton Park Nursing Home.

(Predeceased by his wife Bridie and grand-daughter Davinia). Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Mary, sons James and Derek, son-in-law Stephen, daughters-in-law Lynda and Ann, sister Angela, grandchildren Andrew, Edmund, Damien, Greg, Philip, Rebecca, Roisín, Graham, Daniel and Kathryn, great-grandchildren Holly, Kyle, Shauna, Eabha, Emma, Anna, Sam, Lily, Marius, Ida, Nathan, Reece, Lela, Adam and Layla-Rose, brothers-in-law Liam and Danny, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace

Reposing privately. Removal to S.S. Peter and Paul's Church Balbriggan on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Followed by burial in S.S. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. (Only 10 people may attend and masks must be worn). Jimmy's Funeral Mass will be live streamed though the following link: www.balbrigganparish.com

For those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions are unable, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. We thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Derek KIELY

Orchard Park, The Curragh, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



KIELY Derek (Orchard Park, The Curragh, Co. Kildare and late of Ballyfermot, Dublin) - 6th March 2021 (peacefully) at Tallaght Hospital. Derek, husband of the late Antoinette; sadly missed by his children Sarah, Darren and Katie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Derek rest in peace

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Susan HORGAN (née Molloy)

Morristown Estate, Newbridge, Kildare



HORGAN (née Molloy) Susan (Morristown Estate, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 4th March 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Naas Hosptial. Sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, son Keith, daughters Karen and Ciara, mother Esther, sister Caroline, brother Eamon, grandchildren Lara, Chloe, Harry, Connor and George, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Susan Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will take place due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings. Removal from her residence on Monday morning to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for 10 am Mass. Susan's Funeral can be viewed on the webcam at

https://newbridgeparish.ie/cill-mhuire-church

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences on the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth CAHOON (née Morrissey)

Ballaghmoon, Carlow / Kildare



Elizabeth Cahoon, née Morrissey, late of Ballaghmoon, Co Kildare, passed away, peacefully, on March 6th, 2021. She will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Josephine (Carlow) and Kathleen (Co. Down) and her extended family, relatives and friends.

May Elizabeth Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patty) Dunne (née Blaney)

Kilcullen, Kildare



Patricia (Patty) Dunne (nee Blaney), Hilside, Kilcullen, Co Kildare, who died 6th March 2021 at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughter Linda, son-in-law Willie, sisters Angela and May, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

The death has occurred of Frederick Hack

Balkinstown, Nurney, Kildare



Peacefully, at his home. Sadly missed by his stepfather Noel, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Frederick Rest in Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Tuesday morning for funeral service in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross at 11.30am.

Frederick's cremation service will be available to view from 11.30am at the following link https://vimeo.com/event/153499

Funeral private. Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

May Patty Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of John BLESSING

Celbridge, Kildare / Newtownforbes, Longford



BLESSING (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Newtownforbes, Co. Longford) March 6th, 2021 (peacefully) at the Mater Hospital and surrounded by his family. John, beloved husband of the recently deceased Martina, dear father to Peter, Neill and Ann-Marie and a devoted grandfather to Keri, James and Abigail. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, sister Mary Ross (Drumlish), daughter-in-law Rachel, Keri’s Mum Siobhan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a very large circle of friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

We look forward to meeting everyone at a Celebration of John and Martina’s Life at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend John’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family below “Condolences” or on www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices

John’s Funeral cortège will leave his home on Tuesday (9th March 2021) morning at 10.30 am and the Mass may be view by following the link below on Tuesday at 11.00 am.

https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Heart and Lung Transplant Ward, The Mater Hospital.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Dunne (née Donohoe)

Kilkeaskin, Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Patrick and sister Maureen. Deeply mourned by her son John, daughters Caitriona, Aileen and Mary, son-in-law Stephen, her adored grandchildren Andrew and Cami-lee, relatives, wonderful neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Monday at 2pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Kathleen's funeral on the Carbury Parish live web-cam via the following link: https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The Dunne family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

People can line the route from the house to the church with social distancing. In respecting the government guidelines and regulations the family would like the house private please.