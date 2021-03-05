Kildare Gardaí investigating after €70 of alcohol taken from Tesco store

Alcohol products to the value of around €70 were taken from the Tesco Express in Celbridge on Tuesday last.

The incident happened at the premises off the Hazelhatch Road at around 5pm.

Local gardaí are appealing for any information on the crime.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of theft that occurred at a retail premises at Celbridge.

"A number of items were taken.

"No arrests have been made."