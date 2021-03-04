Kildare school takes spotlight at Annual Creative Engagement Exhibition 2021

The Curragh Post Primary School is taking centre stage at a prestigious online art exhibition with their project, ‘Individuality and Identity’.

The eighth Annual Creative Engagement exhibition, hosted by the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD), highlights the artistic and creative talents of Ireland’s second level students.

The online exhibition runs from today, Thursday, 4 March to Saturday, 6 March (9.30am-5pm daily)and was officially opened by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin.

As schools begin a phased reopening this week, post primary students across Ireland will showcase their creative talents with projects completed during the pandemic.

More information is available at www.creativeengagement.ie.