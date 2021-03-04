Eight vehicles seized by Naas gardai last Saturday
Range of offences
Two of the vehicles that were seized
Eight vehicles were seized by Naas gardai last Saturday for a range of offences.
These included having no tax, insurance or being an unaccompanied learner driver.
Fixed charge penalty notices were to all.
Naas Roads Policing Unit seized a total of 8 vehicles this Saturday for a number of offences ranging from no insurance or tax, to being an unaccompanied Learner driver. Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued all. #StaySafe #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/EWYIsDwPit— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 4, 2021
