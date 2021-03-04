Eight vehicles seized by Naas gardai last Saturday

Two of the vehicles that were seized

Eight vehicles were seized by Naas gardai last Saturday for a range of offences.

These included having no tax, insurance or being an unaccompanied learner driver. 

Fixed charge penalty notices were to all. 