High Covid-19 rates around some Kildare towns

Several areas of County Kildare have Covid-19 infections higher than the national average, according to the latest figures.

The data was compiled for a two-week period up to February 22 and published by the HSE.

Local electoral areas of Kildare town, Newbridge and Naas had rates higher than other areas across Ireland.

There were 101 confirmed cases in Kildare with a rate per 100,0000 population of 393 while Newbridge had 130 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 of 366.4.

In Naas, there were 119 cases and a rate per 100,000 population of 304.1.

Maynooth had 68 cases or a rate per 100,000 of 228.7 and Clane has 64 cases and a rate per 100k population of 225.1.

Celbridge has 44 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 population of 203.5 and Leixlip had 31 confirmed cases or a rate per 100,000 of 195.5.

Athy had 44 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 of 165.8.

Meanwhile up to Sunday night, there were 10 confirmed Covid-19 cases at Naas General Hospital.

However, none of these patients were receiving critical care treatment.

There were also three suspected cases of the virus in Naas Hospital.

There was one critical care bed available at the facility and there were 26 general beds available.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical, the Department of Health said on Sunday night that since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Ireland last February, our lives have changed in ways we never thought possible.

He added: “More than 6,300 people on our island have lost their lives with COVID-19.

“We remember them, and their families and friends, as well as the many people who remain seriously ill or who are dealing with long-term health issues because of this disease.

“The response of colleagues across all parts of our health system has been remarkable.

“We should be extraordinarily proud, and take great heart, from the dedication and resilience which has been — and continues to be — shown by everyone involved in this response.

“Almost all sectors and communities have experienced loss and have been tested in ways unimaginable to us this time last year.

“This pandemic and the public health response to it has had a profound impact on lives and livelihoods.

“But it has also demonstrated the best of us as a people, working together and buying in as a collective to what has been necessary to protect one another.

“Last Spring, we met the challenge presented to us with collective enthusiasm. Ironically, while that enthusiasm has understandably waned and gone, there are more concrete reasons for hope and optimism now than at any time over the last 12 months.”

Dr Glynn said everybody still needs to be cautious and there will be challenges over the coming months.

“We still have a way to go. Our case numbers are still far too high.”

Dr Ronan Glynn concluded: “but together, through science and solidarity, we will get through this and this pandemic will end.”