Massive €1.6m warehouse development gets planning permission near Naas

Kildare County Council has issued planning permission for the construction of a freezer warehouse in the Newhall area of Naas.

The two-storey development being promoted by Clane-based meat operator Ballymooney Foods will also include a marshalling area, loading docks, an administration office and staff facilities.

The 2,533 square-metre facility will be built on a site of 1.28 hectares beside Finlay Motors.

The project has an estimated construction value of over €1.6m, according to Construction Information Services.

Established in 1996, Ballymooney Foods is a family-owned company which supplies meat products such as quality beef, lamb and venison.