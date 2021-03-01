Kildare Local Enterprise Office Hosts Local Enterprise Week 2021



Kildare Local Enterprise Office (LEO) are hosting Local Enterprise Week 2021 this week from Monday, March 1st to Friday, March 5th.



More than 200 virtual events are taking place with the Local Enterprise Offices around the country, including training workshops, information webinars and masterclasses with entrepreneurs and experts – all designed to help Ireland’s small businesses and those looking to start a new business in 2021.



Calling All Tech Start-Ups

On Friday 5th of March, as part of Local Enterprise Week, Kildare LEO are hosting the official launch event for the Global Ambition Programme - a tailored programme for high potential tech start-ups and early-stage or scaling Digital and Tech businesses in Kildare. The programme is delivered in partnership with MERITS Hub - the new Digital Innovation Hub opening in Naas later this year.



If you're interested in finding out more about the Global Ambition Programme, you are invited to register for this networking and information seminar. Click here >>



To see full details and the line-up of events, visit LocalEnterprise.ie/Kildare



