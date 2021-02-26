Changes being planned to shopping centre in Kildare town

Plans have been lodged for proposed changes to Kildare Town Shopping Centre.

A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council on the issue by Clicstone Limited, the locally-based company which owns the facility.

Being planned is the sub-division of the existing main foyer to the shopping centre on Claregate Street to form a new reduced foyer area.

An additional new retail unit and all associated site works are also in the designs.

Current occupants of the shopping centre include An Post, Cafe K and Kildare Town Library.

The Shopping Centre went on sale for €1.55m in 2018.

The family-owned grocery chain Clelands moved out of the premises in 2016.

Before that, the anchor tenant in the shopping centre was EUROSPAR.

The premises, which was built in 2005, has 14 retail units, two office units and three kiosks.

There is also a large basement car park which was recently renovated.

The entire property extends to approximately 2.358 sq.m (25,380 sq.ft.)