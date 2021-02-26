Monasterevin Food Bank welcome donations
Tough times
Monasterevin. File picture
Monasterevin Food Bank are requesting non-perishable food items such as porridge, tinned foods, pasta sauces, rice, pasta and flour.
Food can be donated at McConville’s SuperValu, Fitzpatricks New Lodge, Worrell’s Gala Kildangan, Finlay’s Circle K & Monasterevin Credit Union. Food can also be donated at the Food Bank directly. The Food Bank continues to be available weekly on Thursdays from 10-11am adjacent to Our Lady’s Chapel. If you or anyone you know is in need of this service, please call down to them to avail of this important service.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on