Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, February 26

The death has occurred of Vincent Miller

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare / Monasterevin, Kildare



Miller Vincent, Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, & formerly of Old Grange, Monasterevin, 23rd February 2021 (peacefully) after a short illness at Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Ann, sons Ciaran, Daryl, Kevin, daughters-in-law, Aisling & Claire, grandchildren, Evan & Heidi, mother-in-law Mary, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces & nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Vincent Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will take place due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings. Removal from his residence by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Drectors on Friday morning to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church Newbridge for 11 am Mass. Vincent’s funeral can be viewed on the parish webcam at https://www.newbridgeparish.ie . Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery. Newbridge.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot due to current restrictions can leave their condolences below.

The death has occurred of Gerard Corcoran

Oak Road, Old Connell Drive, Newbridge, Kildare / Nurney, Kildare



Formerly of Nurney, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Dublin. Husband of the late Margaret and brother of the late Pat. Sadly missed by his loving cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Gerard Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Gerard's Funeral Mass will be lived streamed on :

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church.

The death has occurred of Rev. Professor Enda McDonagh

Professor of Moral Theology, St. Patrick`s College, Maynooth, Kildare / Dublin / Mayo



Rev Professor Enda McDonagh, Professor of Moral Theology, St Patrick’s College, Maynooth (1958-1995) and late of Bekan, Co. Mayo, peacefully on February 24th 2021. Sadly missed by his loving brother Gerald, nephews Michael, Diarmuid, Sean, Cathal and Ronan, their wives Rebecca, Carolyn, Fiona and Lucia, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, friends, Archbishop Michael Neary and the priests of the Archdiocese of Tuam and the President Rev. Professor Michael Mullaney, staff and students of St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

Requiescat In Pace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Ger Molloy

Walterstown, Nurney, Kildare



Suddenly at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Sadly missed by his loving wife Imelda, daughter Nicola, son-in-law Damien, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his forever friend Ellie, mother-in-law Berry, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Ger Rest In Peace

In line with HSE and government advice, a private family funeral will take place. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at Sacred Heart Church, Nurney for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney. Ger's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link :

http://seeitonline.ie

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Rufus Nosike

Ballacollig, Mountmellick, Laois / Allenwood, Kildare



Suddenly, Beloved husband of Maureen and father of Bethel.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and daughter. Much loved son of Bartholomio and Ireoma. Deeply regretted by sister Abigail, brothers Ebuka, Ejike, Issac, uncles, Peter, Ifeanyi and Chikwado, father-in-law, Joshua, mother-in-law, Florence, brother-in-law, Eric and his wife, Laureen, sisters-in-law, Emily, Abigail, Rachel and Deborah, his large circle of friends and relatives.

May Rufus Rest In Peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral service will take place for family in Wellbrook Funeral Home, Allenwood on Saturday 27th February at 10am. Followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section below.

Zoom meeting connection code is as follows.

Meeting ID 89408563679

Passcode EbqK2N

The death has occurred of John Buggy

Chambers Park, Kilcock, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare / Chapelizod, Dublin



Formerly of Chapelizod and Leixlip. Peacefully, after a short illness at home.

John, predeceased by his loving wife Maire, dear father of Jennifer, John (Jnr) and David. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren Shannon, Abbie, Megan, Stephen and Sophie, Jennifer’s husband Derek and David’s partner Susan, sister Eva, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will take place for family. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for John's family in the 'Condolences' section below.

Funeral Mass for John at 10:00am on Friday in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock can be viewed on https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Mary Cross

Prosperous, Kildare / Allenwood, Kildare



Cross (nee Moore), Mary, Prosperous and late of Allenwood, Co. Kildare, February 23rd 2021, peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Pat, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Esther, Christina and Rita, loving son Patrick, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers John and Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for Mary. Those would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below.

Mary's Funeral Service can be viewed on Friday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link

https://prosperousparish.net/w ebcam

The commital service at Newlands Cross can be viewed on Friday at 1pm at the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

The funeral cortège will be pausing at Corrachoill Park and Brookes Mill en route to the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous, for 11am private Funeral Mass. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Colette Bailey

Leixlip, Kildare / Harold's Cross, Dublin



BAILEY, Colette (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6) February 21st, 2021 (peacefully following a short illness) in the loving care of the staff at The Mater Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Gerard F. Curran and much loved mother of Amber Catherine and Aidan. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, sister Irene, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces Deborah, Victoria and Síofra, nephew Steven, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the online private Funeral Mass on Thursday February 25th at 11am by following this LINK.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.