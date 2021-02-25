Car seized at Kildare checkpoint for having a fake insurance disk

Operation Fanacht

Leinster Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Car seized at Kildare checkpoint for having a fake insurance disk

Photo courtesy of Garda twitter account

A car was seized by gardai when it was discovered the driver was displaying a fake insurance disk. 

Naas Roads Policing Unit were carrying out a checkpoint when the car was stopped. The car was taken away. 